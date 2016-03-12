NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, March 12 India's central bank
governor Raghuram Rajan called on Saturday for global central
banks to adopt a system for assessing the wider impact of their
policies.
He proposed that a group of academics should measure and
analyse the "spillover" effects of monetary policies and assign
green, orange and red grades to indicate which should be used
and which avoided.
The monitoring system could be adopted through an
international agreement along the lines of the Bretton Woods
currency agreement or through the International Monetary Fund,
Rajan said.
