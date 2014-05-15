SHIMLA (India) May 15 The Reserve Bank of India
has discussed contingency plans with the finance ministry and
the stock market regulator to deal with any excessive volatility
from election results to be unveiled on Friday, Governor
Raghuram Rajan said on Thursday.
The RBI will also be ready to deal with any volatility in
the rupee, Rajan said during a news briefing after the central
bank's board meeting in the northern city of Shimla.
On inflation, Rajan said food prices were still a concern.
Data on Monday had showed after consumer price inflation
hitting a three-month high in April, although data
on Thursday showed wholesale inflation unexpectedly easing.
Still Rajan noted the RBI is comfortable that the current
environment will allow it to meet a consumer inflation target of
8 percent by the end of the year.
Rajan added inflation, along with growth, the fiscal
deficit, and the current account deficit were the four big macro
economic challenges the central bank and the new government
would have to deal with.
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar in SHIMLA; Writing by Swati Bhat;
Editing by Anand Basu)