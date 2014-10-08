BRIEF-Egypt's Amer Group shareholders approve stock dividend for year 2016
* Shareholders approve stock dividend of one bonus share for every ten shares for year 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2lPKRVM) Further company coverage:
MUMBAI Oct 8 The Indian central bank is working on allowing settlements of government bonds in the Euroclear system, the world's biggest securities settlement system, Deputy Governor H. R. Khan said at a capital markets conference in Mumbai on Wednesday.
The move is likely to make foreign investor access to the local debt market easier and help bring in larger debt inflows.
Khan also said the central bank is looking at more liberalisation under the automatic foreign direct investment route. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Himank Sharma; Writing by Swati Bhat; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Shareholders approve stock dividend of one bonus share for every ten shares for year 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2lPKRVM) Further company coverage:
* Says unit EFG Hermes Frontier Holding completed acquisition of 10.2 million shares, representing 51 pct of Invest & Finance Securities Limited "IFSL" at PKR 15 per share Source: (http://bit.ly/2ns2tmQ) Further company coverage:
* EGM approves issued capital increase to EGP 501.5 million from EGP 456 million through bonus share Source: (http://bit.ly/2lPJI0k) Further company coverage: