BRIEF-LSC Lithium exercises option to buy Lithea Inc
* LSC Lithium exercises option to acquire Lithea Inc and its salar de pozuelos tenements in northern Argentina Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HYDERABAD, India Oct 16 Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan said India is seeing a pick-up in economic growth although more could be done to support that on a sustainable basis, while noting inflation was also easing.
"The bottom line is we do seem to be picking up on growth and inflation is easing," he told students at a business school in Hyderabad in southern India.
Rajan added "many" market participants were convinced that India could hit the RBI's target of bringing down consumer inflation to 6 percent by January 2016. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Writing by Gaurav Pai; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* LSC Lithium exercises option to acquire Lithea Inc and its salar de pozuelos tenements in northern Argentina Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says bank has raised INR 10 billion by issue of basel-III compliant additional tier 1 bonds Source text - (http://bit.ly/2nEapBQ) Further company coverage:
March 15 Recruiter Robert Walters sees a more challenging jobs market in Britain after Brexit and expects its U.K. operations to become a smaller part of its business over the next few years as it seeks international expansion.