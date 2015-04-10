PUNE, India, April 10 Reserve Bank of India
Governor Raghuram Rajan said the central bank cannot control
food inflation, but cautioned that the effect of higher prices
on wage inflation should be kept in check.
India's consumer inflation edged up in February for the
third straight month, mainly driven by food prices, underscoring
the risk of a rebound in inflationary pressures from rising
commodity prices.
The RBI has cut rates twice this year, by a total 50 basis
points, to bolster the economy, but kept the rates on hold in
its latest policy review this week waiting to assess
inflationary pressures.
(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques)