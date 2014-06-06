MUMBAI, June 6 India's central bank said on
Friday it has decided to include investments in non-convertible
shares, redeemable preference shares and debentures within the
$51 billion limit reserved for foreign investment in corporate
debt in India.
The Reserve Bank of India said all registered foreign
institutional investors (FIIs), qualified foreign investors
(QFIs), foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) and long-term
investors such as sovereign wealth funds (SWFs) would be allowed
to buy convertible shares as part of the corporate debt
investment quota.
(Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)