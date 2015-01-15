MUMBAI Jan 15 The Reserve Bank of India cut
interest rates on Thursday by 25 basis points to 7.75 percent in
a surprise inter-meeting cut, yielding to growing signs of
slowing inflation and a flagging recovery.
The wholesale price index for December, released
on Wednesday, rose just 0.11 percent year-on-year compared with
a 0.6 percent jump forecast by economists in a Reuters poll.
Wholesale prices were unchanged in November.
In a statement, the RBI cited lower-than-expected inflation,
weak crude prices and weak demand, as well as the government's
commitment to sticking to a fiscal deficit target.
"These developments have provided headroom for a shift in
the monetary policy stance," it said.
(Reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques; Editing by Douglas
Busvine)