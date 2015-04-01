MUMBAI, April 1 Banks which want to set up units
within the special financial zones being created in India will
only be allowed to transact in non-rupee currencies and will be
exempt from reserve requirements, the Reserve Bank of India said
on Wednesday.
The banking units within the so-called International
Financial Services Centres (IFSCs) will also have to follow the
same rules applicable to Indian banks regarding bad loans,
provisioning, income recognition and asset classification, the
RBI said.
The Indian government is setting up the first IFSC in Prime
Minister Narendra Modi's home state, Gujarat, which will be
known as Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT).
Each bank will be allowed to set up only one unit in each
IFSC.
For the circular, see: (bit.ly/1IPT1ie)
(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)