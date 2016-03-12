* RBI Gov Rajan calls for policy grading system for central
banks
* Says system would measure global spillover impact of
policies
* Calls for formal agreement or IMF supervision
(Update with quotes, details, background)
By Rajesh Kumar Singh and Rafael Nam
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, March 12 Reserve Bank of India
governor Raghuram Rajan called on Saturday for global central
banks to adopt a system for assessing the wider impact of their
actions, including unconventional monetary policies now in use.
At an International Monetary Fund event in New Delhi, Rajan
proposed that a group of academics should measure and analyse
the "spillover" effects of monetary policies and indicate which
should be used and which avoided. He suggested a traffic light
system grading policies green, orange or red.
The monitoring system could be implemented through an
international agreement along the lines of the Bretton Woods
currency agreement or via the IMF, whose chief Christine Lagarde
also attended the event.
"The international community has a choice," Rajan said. "We
can pretend all is well with the global financial non-system and
hope that nothing goes spectacularly wrong. Or we can start
building a system for the integrated world of the 21st century."
Rajan's speech comes days after the European Central Bank
eased monetary policy further by cutting all its main interest
rates, expanding asset purchases and launching a loan programme
which could see it pay banks to lend to firms and households.
The Bank of Japan has taken its interest rates into
negative territory for the first time while the U.S. Federal
Reserve is expected to tighten monetary policy only gradually
after years of near-zero rates and quantitative easing.
Rajan has been a vocal critic of such policies, saying
central banks seeking to fulfil domestically focused mandates
are ignoring the impact of their actions on the global economy.
These include the prospect of currency wars and volatility in
investment flows to emerging markets.
Saturday's speech was the most comprehensive given on the
subject by Rajan, who is widely credited with having predicted
the global financial crisis that began in 2007.
The former IMF economist tipped by local media as a
potential successor to Lagarde also called on the Fund to take a
lead role in ensuring policies adopted by its members do not
have "beggar-thy-neighbour" consequences.
"We need new rules of the game, enforced impartially by
multilateral organisations, to ensure countries adhere to
international responsibilities," he said.
(Additional reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Catherine
Evans)