(Repeats item first published on Sunday with no changes to
text)
* Political attacks sapped RBI chief's desire to stay
* Creation of selection panel may have tipped balance
* Extension of few months discussed, ruled out - official
* Rajan seen by ruling party, backers, as too political
By Rupam Jain, Rajesh Kumar Singh and Suvashree Choudhury
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, June 20 Indian central bank
governor Raghuram Rajan's abrupt decision to quit came as he
increasingly felt he lacked support from his political bosses
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Prime Minister Narendra Modi,
according to friends and colleagues.
A newspaper report a week ago that a selection panel would
consider a field of candidates rather than directly offer the
former IMF chief economist an extension to his three-year term,
effectively forcing him to reapply for his own job, may have
been the final straw, according to these people and a finance
ministry source.
"He felt it would belittle the position of the RBI governor
if he had to appear before the committee," said one senior
commercial banker who knows Rajan personally but had not spoken
to him since his decision.
"It would reveal a lack of government support. Rather than
have two more years of constant quibbling, he decided to go."
The darling of international investors was also upset that
Jaitley had not backed him more strongly after criticism from
Hindu nationalists of both his policies and his perceived lack
of "Indian-ness", the sources said.
Rajan joked when he took over the top job at the Reserve
Bank of India in September 2013 that he wasn't expecting to win
any votes or Facebook 'likes' in the position.
But the hostility he had faced of late from elements of
Modi's ruling party was evidently greater than he had counted
on, the sources said.
When Rajan decided to leave, he did so without warning and
on his own terms: in a sign of growing tensions he did not
inform top members of the government before releasing an open
letter to staff on Saturday, a move that took investors and the
government by surprise.
NO CONTACT
In his letter, Rajan said he had been open to seeing through
changes he championed such as the creation of a monetary policy
committee to set interest rates and a clean-up of the banking
sector.
But he added: "On due reflection, and after consultation
with the government, I want to share with you that I will be
returning to academia when my term as governor ends on Sept. 4,
2016."
Rajan was not available for comment but will face questions
on the motives for his abrupt withdrawal at a speaking
engagement on Monday afternoon in Mumbai. Less than two weeks
ago, he laughed off speculation about his future after an RBI
policy meeting, saying: "You will know when there is news."
Five sources familiar with the matter said Rajan had not
contacted Modi's office directly. Nor was a meeting or
discussion between the two planned, said one senior official.
Modi has not commented, tweeting instead on Sunday about the
forthcoming World Yoga Day.
Jaitley had been in his office on Saturday and gave no
indication of concern about Rajan's future, leaving for home
before the news broke, an aide said.
The finance minister tweeted after a delay of more than two
hours that he respected Rajan's decision.
It was unclear whether Rajan had briefed senior staff at the
Reserve Bank of India since his bombshell decision.
"I am surprised," said one person who has worked with Rajan
and who spoke on condition of anonymity. "A week back he was
sounding very much interested in serving a second term."
SAFFRON POSSE
Rajan had for weeks faced intense pressure from Subramanian
Swamy, a politician in Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) who,
say sources familiar with the matter, was acting with the
backing of the Hindu-nationalist umbrella group to which the BJP
is affiliated, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).
Swamy, a 76-year-old former Harvard economist with a record
of aggressive anti-corruption litigation, wrote an open letter
to Modi a month ago accusing Rajan of being "mentally not fully
Indian" and calling on the prime minister to "terminate" him
with immediate effect.
The broadside from Swamy came soon after he was handed a
seat in India's upper house of parliament by the ruling party,
creating the impression that he was acting on good authority.
Challenged to respond to Swamy, Jaitley merely said that
Rajan's candidacy should not be discussed publicly.
"As a colleague I could see he looked hurt," said one senior
policymaker who works with Rajan. "You can question my
efficiency, but if you question my loyalty to my job, then one
would expect your employer to stand up and defend - and not stay
silent."
Yet it was Rajan's own forays into politically sensitive
territory that led the Hindu right to target him - in particular
over a speech last October to students in Delhi in which he said
that social tolerance was vital for a country's development.
"NO-GO ZONE"
The issue of "intolerance" has been a catalyst of
controversy under Modi, driving to the heart of whether the
overt message of development for all that he campaigned on to
win the 2014 general election can hold, or whether a more
divisive Hindu-first agenda will prevail under his party's rule.
Questions about where Modi stands on the issue date back to
early in his term as chief minister of Gujarat, where more than
1,000 people, most of them minority Muslims, died in communal
rioting in 2002. He was dogged for years by allegations that he
either turned a blind eye to, or even encouraged, the attacks
until a court-ordered probe found there was not enough evidence
to prosecute him. Throughout, Modi has denied wrongdoing.
"It was Modi who protected him for the longest time but the
defence wall collapsed when Rajan entered the no-go zone of
politics," one senior RSS official told Reuters, speaking on
condition of anonymity.
After he was appointed by the last Congress government, the
53-year-old Rajan took extended leave from his post as a finance
professor at the University of Chicago's Booth School of
Business. This would have lapsed had he not returned in time for
the fall semester.
Friends also say his family had wanted him to return - his
wife has remained teaching in Chicago.
One senior official said Rajan had signalled his willingness
to work until next March - the deadline he had set for
completing a clean-up of bad debts in the banking sector. This
had not been seen as workable, however, with a "natural"
departure at the end of his term rather than an "unnatural" exit
later viewed as a less bad option.
