MUMBAI Aug 6 India's central bank governor
Raghuram Rajan said a consumer inflation goal of 6 percent by
January 2016 was achievable, but added that the government will
ultimately weigh in on the country's ultimate inflation goal.
Rajan, in an interview to ET Now television, also said that
he was prepared to give the "benefit of doubt" to the government
on its commitment to achieve the "ambitious" fiscal deficit
target of 4.1 percent gross domestic product in 2014/15 fiscal
year.
