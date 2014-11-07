BRIEF-Conwert Immobilien Invest FY net profit up 51.1 pct at 124.1 mln euros
* FY net profit improves by 51.1 pct to 124.1 million euros ($133.41 million)
MUMBAI Nov 7 India's inflation has a "long way" to go before it eases because of high input costs, while the reasons for elevated food price inflation remain "structural," Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor H.R. Khan said on Friday.
Khan, in a speech in Mumbai, also noted rural inflation was high because of supply chain issues.
India's markets have been pricing in an early rate cut from the RBI after consumer prices-led inflation slowed to 6.46 percent in September, its lowest since the series was started in January 2012.
Khan also warned against too much complacency in markets, but he did not elaborate. Expectations for earlier-than-expected rate cuts, the stability in the rupee and hopes about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reform drive have been among the reasons for a rally in domestic markets this year. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Writing by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Rafael Nam)
LONDON, March 20 (IFR) - The Lebanese Republic is set to raise US$3bn via a triple-tranche bond offering, according to a lead.
MILAN, March 20 Intesa Sanpaolo has set an April 4 deadline to submit binding offers for a bad loan portfolio worth 2.5 billion euros ($2.7 billion) it has put up for sale and for which it expects to receive three bids, two sources familiar with the matter said.