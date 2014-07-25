MUMBAI, July 25 Indian banks will not be allowed
to trade bonds issued by other lenders for infrastructure
lending that would be exempted from mandatory reserve
requirements under the guidelines issued last week, said Reserve
Bank of India Deputy Governor R Gandhi.
The central bank last week allowed lenders to issue bonds
for infrastructure lending, but barred the banks from holding
each other's bonds.
"Restriction on cross holding does apply to trading also,"
Gandhi told Reuters.
Gandhi said the central bank would prefer that these bonds
for infrastructure lending attract investors from outside the
banking sector.
"The idea is funds to come from outside the banking system,"
he said.
Dealers had been confused about whether the cross holding
restriction also meant that the banks were not allowed to trade
in these bonds, given that lenders are crucial market makers in
this segment.
"Debt capital market traders in banks will help create
liquidity in this market because they are market makers,
otherwise liquidity in this segment will not pick up," said a
senior dealer at a bank.
(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Rafael Nam)