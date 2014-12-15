MUMBAI Dec 15 India's central bank eased rules
for long-term loans by banks to the infrastructure sector and
heavy industry, allowing for easier refinancing and more
flexible restructuring as part of widely expected measures.
The Reserve Bank of India said only loans where the combined
exposure by lenders in a single project is more than 5 billion
rupees ($79.40 million) would be eligible under the eased
regulations.
The rules are intended to help the government's push to
revive stalled infrastructure projects as a means to help the
economy.
For detailed guideline see: bit.ly/1suJY2Q
($1 = 62.9750 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Devidutta Tripathy)