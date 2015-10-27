MUMBAI Oct 27 The Reserve Bank of India could "take a bit of a chance" in terms of its current restrictions on foreign investors from buying corporate debt of less than three years in residual maturity, its deputy governor H. R. Khan said on Tuesday.

Khan, at an event in Mumbai, said no view had been taken but that the central bank was looking at the matter.

India in February said it would prevent foreign institutional investors from buying corporate debt with less than three years in residual maturity, applying the same restriction currently in place for government bonds. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)