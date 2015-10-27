BRIEF-CIT Group Inc redeems about $4.84 bln of unsecured debt
* CIT announces redemption of approximately $4.84 billion of its unsecured debt
MUMBAI Oct 27 The Reserve Bank of India could "take a bit of a chance" in terms of its current restrictions on foreign investors from buying corporate debt of less than three years in residual maturity, its deputy governor H. R. Khan said on Tuesday.
Khan, at an event in Mumbai, said no view had been taken but that the central bank was looking at the matter.
India in February said it would prevent foreign institutional investors from buying corporate debt with less than three years in residual maturity, applying the same restriction currently in place for government bonds. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
WASHINGTON, April 4 Kara Novaco Brockmeyer, the attorney at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission who oversees the unit that polices foreign bribery laws, plans to depart the SEC later this month, the regulator announced Tuesday.
* RAIT Financial Trust sells six properties for $95.0 million in first quarter 2017