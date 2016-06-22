ChemChina-Syngenta deal wins Chinese regulatory approval
ZURICH, April 12 China's Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) has approved ChemChina's $43 billion planned takeover of Swiss pesticides and seeds group Syngenta, the two companies said on Wednesday.
NEW DELHI, June 22 Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday rebutted an attack by a party colleague on his chief economic adviser Arvind Subramanian.
"The government has full confidence in chief economic adviser Arvind Subramanian," Jaitley told a news conference in answer to a reporter's question, adding that his advice had been of "great value".
Earlier, maverick right-winger Subramanian Swamy had demanded the sacking of Jaitley's top aide. It was Swamy who had led a campaign demanding the removal of Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan, who announced last weekend he would not seek a second term. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Manoj Kumar)
JAKARTA, April 12 Bank Mandiri, Indonesia's biggest bank by assets, expects its provisions to sharply drop to 16-18 trillion rupiah ($1.2-1.4 billion) this year as it steps up restructuring and asset sales, its chief executive told Reuters on Wednesday.