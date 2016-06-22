NEW DELHI, June 22 Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday rebutted an attack by a party colleague on his chief economic adviser Arvind Subramanian.

"The government has full confidence in chief economic adviser Arvind Subramanian," Jaitley told a news conference in answer to a reporter's question, adding that his advice had been of "great value".

Earlier, maverick right-winger Subramanian Swamy had demanded the sacking of Jaitley's top aide. It was Swamy who had led a campaign demanding the removal of Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan, who announced last weekend he would not seek a second term. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Manoj Kumar)