MUMBAI, March 23 The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday tweaked some rules on measuring liquidity for Basel III norms, including asking banks to exclude certain loans backed by deposits from liquidity coverage ratio calculations.

The RBI also changed the reporting time periods for some of the liquidity statements by lenders.

For the full statement: bit.ly/1q1U4I3

