MUMBAI May 2 Indian banks' loans rose 14.3 percent in the two weeks to April 18 from a year earlier, while deposits grew 15.3 percent, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans fell 508 billion rupees ($8.42 billion) to 60.36 trillion rupees in the two weeks to April 18. Non-food credit fell 538.8 billion rupees to 59.43 trillion rupees, while food credit rose 30.8 billion rupees to 926.9 billion rupees.

Bank deposits fell 611.4 billion rupees to 78.70 trillion rupees in the two weeks to April 18. ($1 = 60.3150 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)