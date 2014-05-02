BRIEF-Cleantech Invest: Enersize signs new customer agreements
* Says portfolio company Enersize signs new customer agreements with cement plant and diesel engine manufacturer
MUMBAI May 2 The Indian government did not have any outstanding loans with the central bank under ways and means advances in the week ended April 25, according to the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement released on Friday.
It also did not have any outstanding loans in the previous week.
State governments borrowed 20.81 billion rupees ($345 million) under loans and advances from RBI in the week ended April 25, compared with 19.45 billion rupees the previous week, the release showed. ($1 = 60.3150 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Says portfolio company Enersize signs new customer agreements with cement plant and diesel engine manufacturer
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, March 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says Guangzhou R&F Properties Co. Ltd.'s (Guangzhou R&F, BB/Stable) leverage has fallen below the agency's expectations, according to the 2016 annual results. Leverage, as measured by net debt/adjusted net inventories, had improved to around 50% by December 2016 from 57% in June 2016 and 60% in December 2015. The level is high for its rating, but is sufficiently mitigated by a strong busines
* Said on Monday that FY 2016 revenue at 644.6 million lira ($172.24 million) versus 509.9 million lira year ago