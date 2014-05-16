BRIEF-Castellum leases to Microsoft in Lund
* Castellum leases a property to Microsoft in Lund Source text: http://bit.ly/2mkzcPd
MUMBAI May 16 Indian banks' loans rose 13.8 percent in the two weeks to May 2 from a year earlier, while deposits grew 14.8 percent, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.
Outstanding loans rose 313.8 billion rupees ($5.31 billion) to 60.67 trillion rupees in the two weeks to May 2. Non-food credit rose 187.6 billion rupees to 59.62 trillion rupees, while food credit rose 126.2 billion rupees to 1.05 trillion rupees.
Bank deposits rose 184.5 billion rupees to 78.88 trillion rupees in the two weeks to May 2. ($1 = 59.1450 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anand Basu)
March 20 The parent of media communications firm Cision, and Capitol Acquisition Corp III, a blank-check company, on Monday agreed to merge in a deal valuing the combined company at about $2.4 billion.
* Keryx biopharmaceuticals inc - nation's largest medicare part d plan sponsor has added auryxia to its medicare part d plan formularies, effective immediately