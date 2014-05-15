BRIEF-China Resources Land reports FY consol revenue of HK$109.33 bln
* Consolidated revenue for year 2016 amounted to HK$109.33 billion, up by 5.2%
SHIMLA, India May 15 The Reserve Bank of India is not comfortable with the current level of bad loans among banks, said Governor Raghuram Rajan addressing reporters after its summer board meeting.
The central bank is monitoring the bad loans in the banking sector and will take a view on what more needs to be done to bring them down further, Rajan said. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Anand Basu)
* FY net interest income HK$3.66 billion versus HK$3.35 billion
