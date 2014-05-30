BRIEF-Sparebank 1 Nord-Norge: successful issuance of Tier 1 and Tier 2 bond
* Issued perpetual Tier 1 bond of 350 million Norwegian crowns ($41.3 million) with floating rate coupon equal to 3 months NIBOR + 3.30 percentage points
MUMBAI May 30 Indian banks' loans rose 13.6 percent in the two weeks to May 16 from a year earlier, while deposits grew 14.6 percent, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.
Outstanding loans fell 243.1 billion rupees ($4.12 billion) to 60.43 trillion rupees in the two weeks to May 16. Non-food credit fell 338.5 billion rupees to 59.28 trillion rupees, while food credit rose 95.4 billion rupees to 1.15 trillion rupees.
Bank deposits fell 329 billion rupees to 78.56 trillion rupees in the two weeks to May 16. ($1 = 59 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Application has been made for resumption of trading in shares on stock exchange with effect from 21 march 2017
March 20 U.S. electronic payments company MoneyGram International Inc said on Monday that peer Euronet Worldwide Inc's offer could result in a superior proposal compared to the one from China's Ant Financial Services Group.