July 25 The Indian government had no outstanding loans with the central bank under ways and means advances in the week ended July 18, according to the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement released on Friday.

The central government had no outstanding loans in the week earlier as well.

State governments borrowed 10.27 billion rupees ($170.85 million) under loans and advances from the RBI in the week ended July 18, compared with 7.80 billion rupees a week earlier, the release showed. ($1 = 60.11 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)