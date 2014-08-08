Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:
MUMBAI Aug 8 Indian banks' loans rose 13.3 percent in the two weeks to July 25 from a year earlier, while deposits grew 13.0 percent, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.
Outstanding loans fell 89.1 billion rupees ($1.46 billion) to 61.125 trillion rupees in the two weeks to July 25. Non-food credit fell 76.5 billion rupees to 60 trillion rupees, while food credit fell 12.6 billion rupees to 1.12 trillion rupees.
Bank deposits fell 102.6 billion rupees to 79.86 trillion rupees in the two weeks to July 25. ($1 = 60.2 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Sunil Nair)
March 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:
MOSCOW, March 16 State-backed Russian Direct Investment Fund is potentially interested in acquiring a stake in Eurasia Drilling Company, the fund's head Kirill Dmitriev said on Thursday.
BOSTON, March 16 Closing arguments are scheduled for Thursday in the trial of the co-founder of a now-defunct Massachusetts pharmacy charged with murder and racketeering for his role in a 2012 meningitis outbreak that killed 64 people across the United States.