MUMBAI, April 3 The Indian government had no
outstanding loans with the central bank under ways and means
advances in the week ended March 27, according to the Reserve
Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement released on
Friday.
The central government had no outstanding loans in the week
earlier, as well.
State governments had 57.60 billion rupees ($927.09 million)
of loans from the RBI in the week ended on March 27, compared
with 34.83 billion rupees in the previous week, the release
showed.
($1 = 62.1300 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Mumbai; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)