(Updates to add quotes, background)
By Neha Dasgupta and Suvashree Choudhury
ANAND, India Nov 25 India could give banks more
flexibility to restructure distressed loans in a bid to steer
funding towards cash-strapped infrastructure projects, Reserve
Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan said on Tuesday.
Rajan said, however, the RBI would continue to ensure
lenders flag and deal with problematic loans quickly, given the
dangers to India's financial system should banks engage in
"ostrich-like" behaviour of "hoping the problem will go away".
Reviving investment and boosting infrastructure are two key
objectives for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who won elections
in May promising to rekindle India's faltering economy after two
years of growth below five percent.
A major factor slowing credit flows to infrastructure
projects has been the amount of bad loans on banks' books.
Including restructured loans, stressed assets are estimated at 6
trillion rupees ($97 billion), or nearly a tenth of total loans.
"The RBI is exploring ways to allow banks more flexibility
in restructuring," Rajan said in a speech at the Institute of
Rural Management in Gujarat.
"This is a risk we are prepared to take if it allows more
projects to be set on the track to recovery," he said, without
giving details of measures being explored.
Still, Rajan said the central bank would oppose any delay by
banks to recognize bad loans.
About 45 percent of stressed loans have already gone sour.
The remainder is in the "restructured" category, which means the
loans have problems but banks only need to set aside minimal
reserves.
From April next year, new rules will abolish the
"restructured" category and prompt banks to chase customers for
payment or set aside billions more reserves, once non-performing
loans are recognized.
"The fundamental lesson of every situation of banking stress
in recent years across the world is to recognize and flag the
problem loans quickly and deal with them," Rajan said.
"So regulatory forbearance, which is a euphemism for
regulators collaborating with banks to hide problems and push
them into the future, is a bad idea."
Rajan also warned of the negative consequences of borrowers
defaulting without suffering a financial hit as this raised the
cost of loans across the financial system -- reiterating his
previous comments.
Rajan estimated that power loans were three percentage
points more expensive than home loans due to banks' concerns
about recovering debts from these types of borrowers.
The central bank tightened rules against these defaulters in
September.
(Additional reporting by Devidutta Tripathy in Mumbai; Editing
by Rafael Nam and David Clarke)