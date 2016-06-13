European shares seen flat with earnings, Intesa in focus. For more see the LiveMarkets blog
MUMBAI, June 13 The Reserve Bank of India on Monday relaxed guidelines for restructuring of large stressed assets by lenders in a move that would allow the banks to more effectively manage bad loans on their books.
India's banks are saddled with about $120 billion in stressed loans, or 11.5 percent of the total, and RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan has set a deadline of March 2017 to clean up the bqad loans on bank balance sheets. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Angus MacSwan)
ISTANBUL, Feb 3 Turkey will remove the special consumption tax on white goods for three months, Finance Minister Naci Agbal told the state-run Anadolu agency on Friday, in a bid to support domestic demand.
* Gross premiums written increased by 6% to $2,195.6m (2015: $2,080.9m)