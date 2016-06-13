(Adds details of new rules, background, banker comment)
By Suvashree Choudhury and Himank Sharma
MUMBAI, June 13 The Reserve Bank of India
relaxed guidelines on Monday for lenders restructuring large
stressed loans, in a move that could allow banks to more
effectively manage bad loans.
Indian banks are grappling with about $120 billion in
stressed loans, or 11.5 percent of the total, and RBI Governor
Raghuram Rajan has set a deadline of March 2017 for them to
clean up the bad loans on their balance sheets.
The central bank said late on Monday that lenders would be
allowed to carve up stressed loan accounts into two categories.
The first is the sustainable debt portion that banks, or a
lending syndicate, deem repayable and that the borrower would
continue repaying on existing terms.
The second is the remainder that a borrower is deemed unable
to repay, which can now be converted into equity or convertible
debt, giving lenders a chance to eventually recover funds if and
when the borrower is able to turn around its business.
"This is a welcome move," said B Sriram, Managing Director
corporate banking at the State Bank of India. "It gives us
another tool for resolution of stressed assets to clean up our
books quickly and efficiently."
The RBI said the eased restrictions will only be on loans of
over 5 billion Indian rupees ($74 million) from a single bank or
a syndicate, and in only those instances where a borrower has
its project already in commercial operation.
Rajan last year undertook a massive overhaul of Indian
banks' stressed assets, asking each bank to provision for all
assets which could potentially sour by March 2016.
This asset quality review not only forced banks to provide
massive capital for such loans, but also led to quarterly losses
in March for several state-run banks.
The latest guidelines are aimed at helping some troubled
borrowers restructure and turn around quickly, by easing the
interest burden on them, and in turn also speed up the asset
recovery process for banks.
($1 = 67.1897 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Himank Sharma;
Editing by Angus MacSwan and Alexander Smith)