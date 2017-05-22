(Adds details on RBI plans and background)
MUMBAI May 22 The Reserve Bank of India
outlined on Monday the broad contours of a plan to resolve the
$150 billion bad debt problem plaguing the country's banks.
The move comes about two weeks after the Indian government
changed rules giving the central bank greater power to deal with
bad loans.
Among the plans announced late on Monday, the RBI said it is
reviewing and would make necessary changes to current guidelines
for restructuring of stressed loans. It is also working on a
framework to help "facilitate an objective and consistent
decision-making process," for cases that can be taken to
insolvency courts.
In a bid to avoid borrowers shopping around for credit
ratings, the RBI said it is "exploring the feasibility of rating
assignments being determined by the Reserve Bank itself and paid
for from a fund to be created out of contribution from the banks
and the Reserve Bank".
The RBI did not spell out how this new system would work,
but some tentatively welcomed the move as a positive step.
"So far we had to notch down a corporate if its rating was
done by a less-reputed rating agency. But now the RBI's criteria
on rating assignment should help us get better clarity on how to
scale the ratings," said a senior treasury official at a private
sector bank.
Slower economic growth and in some cases profligate lending
practices have been blamed for the surge in bad loans, with more
than 20 banks majority-owned by the government holding the bulk
of the bad assets.
Resolving the bad loan problem is the government of Prime
Minister Narendra Modi's economic policy centrepiece and it
issued an executive order earlier this month to modify rules
around the country's banking regulation act.
On the planned push to bankruptcy under the Insolvency and
Bankruptcy Code, the RBI said it has already sought information
from banks on the current status of their large stressed assets.
The regulator said it plans to form a separate panel, comprised
mainly of its independent board members, to advise it on this.
The central bank said in the near future it would also hold
meetings with stakeholders including banks, asset reconstruction
companies, rating agencies and private equity firms, among
others, for their cooperation and coordination.
In addition, the RBI said it would enlarge an oversight
committee that guides banks on restructuring bad loans.
As well as new members, the scope of the panel will be
expanded to look beyond the limited mandate of cases it
currently handles, the regulator said.
