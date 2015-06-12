June 12 Indian banks' loans rose 9.8 percent in the two weeks to May 29 from a year earlier, while deposits rose 11.5 percent, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans rose 13.1 billion rupees ($204.50 million) to 66.33 trillion rupees in the two weeks to May 29. Non-food credit fell 36.8 billion rupees to 65.17 trillion rupees, while food credit rose 49.9 billion rupees to 1.17 trillion rupees.

Bank deposits rose 496.6 billion rupees to 87.89 trillion rupees in the two weeks to May 29.

Source text: bit.ly/1GBRU8Q ($1 = 64.0600 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)