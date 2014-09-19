IMF'S LAGARDE SAYS PURSUING THE "WRONG" POLICIES COULD STOP THE NEW GROWTH MOMENTUM IN ITS TRACKS
Sept 19 Indian banks' loans rose 9.7 percent in the two weeks to Sept. 5 from a year earlier, while deposits rose 13.8 percent, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.
Outstanding loans rose 234.2 billion rupees ($3.85 billion) to 61.41 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Sept. 5. Non-food credit rose 268.5 billion rupees to 60.37 trillion rupees, while food credit fell 34.3 billion rupees to 1.04 trillion rupees.
Bank deposits rose 838.9 billion rupees to 81.33 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Sept. 5. (1 US dollar = 60.8500 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore; Editing by Sunil Nair)
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The world's financial leaders are unlikely to make any reference to trade in their final communique on Saturday because they have been unable to find a wording that would suit the United States, officials with knowledge of the talks said.
DUBAI, March 18, Bahraini Islamic investment bank GFH Financial said on Saturday it had appointed a new chairman and would focus on acquiring financial institutions, infrastructure investments and other strategic assets.