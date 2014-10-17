BRIEF-Pace Holdings says TPG's Peterson and 2 others will join the board after Playa deal closing
* says TPG Partner's Karl Peterson has been appointed to board, along with Paul Hackwell, and Tom Klein
Oct 17 Indian banks issued 11 percent more loans in the two weeks to Oct. 3 than in the same period a year earlier, while deposits rose 13.1 percent, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed.
Outstanding loans rose 1.22 trillion rupees ($19.85 billion) to 62.69 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Oct. 3. Non-food credit rose 1.29 trillion rupees to 61.7 trillion rupees, while food credit fell 60.9 billion rupees to 989.9 billion rupees.
Bank deposits rose 1.83 trillion rupees to 82.89 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Oct. 3.
($1 = 61.4600 Indian rupee) (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
March 13 A likely rate hike in the United States has pushed up the U.S. Treasury yields over the past three weeks, closing up the gap between the Asian countries' yields.
* Singapore exchange ltd - raises pro-rata renounceable rights issue cap to 100% of share capital