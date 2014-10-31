Oct 31 The Indian government had no outstanding loans with the central bank under its ways and means advances in the week ended Oct. 24, according to the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement released on Friday.

The central government also had no outstanding loans in the week previously.

State governments had 8.45 billion rupees ($137.75 million) of loans from the RBI in the week ended Oct. 24, compared with 15.31 billion rupees in the previous week, the release showed. ($1 = 61.3450 Indian rupee) (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in BANGALORE; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)