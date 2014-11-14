Nov 14 Indian banks' loans grew 11.2 percent in the two weeks to Oct. 31 from the same period a year earlier, while deposits rose 12 percent, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed.

Outstanding loans rose 526 billion rupees ($8.52 billion) to 62.73 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Oct. 31. Non-food credit rose 435.4 billion rupees to 61.64 trillion rupees, while food credit rose 90.6 billion rupees to 1.09 trillion rupees.

Bank deposits rose 630.7 billion rupees to 82.77 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Oct. 31. ($1 = 61.7300 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore; Editing by Sunil Nair)