Nov 28 Indian banks' loans grew 11 percent in the two weeks to Nov. 14 from the same period a year earlier, while deposits rose 12.2 percent, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed.

Outstanding loans fell 196.7 billion rupees ($3.17 billion) to 62.53 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Nov. 14. Non-food credit fell 165.4 billion rupees to 61.47 trillion rupees, while food credit fell 31.3 billion rupees to 1.06 trillion rupees.

Bank deposits fell 233.2 billion rupees to 82.54 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Nov. 14

