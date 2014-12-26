BRIEF-Bank of Palestine board recommends FY dividend
* Board recommends cash dividend of 10.44 percent and stock dividend of 2.56 percent for year 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2mRj6ve) Further company coverage:
Dec 26 Indian banks' loans rose 10.9 percent in the two weeks to Dec. 12 from a year earlier, while deposits also grew 10.6 percent, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.
Outstanding loans rose 190.9 billion rupees ($3 billion) to 63.03 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Dec. 12. Non-food credit rose 213.6 billion rupees to 61.98 trillion rupees, while food credit fell 22.8 billion rupees to 1.05 trillion rupees.
Bank deposits fell 240.7 billion rupees to 82.93 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Dec. 12. ($1 = 63.5575 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aditya Kondalamahanty in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
* Investors House CF 1 signs financing agreement with Invesdor Oy
ZURICH, March 13 Private bank and asset manager LGT, owned and managed by Liechtenstein's royal family, on Monday reported a 9 percent rise in 2016 net profit to 230 million Swiss francs ($228.4 million).