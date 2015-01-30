Jan 30 The Indian government had no outstanding
loans with the central bank under its ways and means advances in
the week ended Jan. 23, according to the Reserve Bank of India's
weekly statistical supplement released on Friday.
The central government had no outstanding loans in the prior
week as well.
State governments had 29.30 billion rupees ($473.65 million)
of loans from the RBI in the week ended Jan. 23, compared with
26.72 billion rupees in the previous week, the release showed.
($1 = 61.8600 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil
Nair)