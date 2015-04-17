April 17 The Indian government had no outstanding loans with the central bank under its ways and means advances in the week ended April 10, according to the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement released on Friday.

The central government had no outstanding loans in the week earlier as well.

State governments had 23.52 billion rupees ($377.16 million) of loans from the RBI in the week ended April 10, compared with 7.94 billion rupees in the previous week, the release showed. * Source text: bit.ly/1zogv8p

($1 = 62.3600 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)