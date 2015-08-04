* Benchmark 10-year bond yield up 3 bps from previous close

* Traders cite disappointment about tone of RBI statement

* RBI provides no timeframe for foreign debt limit hikes

MUMBAI, Aug 4 Indian bonds fell on Tuesday after the central bank held the policy rate steady and gave little indication as to when it would be ready to ease monetary policy.

Dealers also expressed disappointment as Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan did not specify when the central bank would raise debt limits for foreign investors - a decision that has been eagerly awaited in markets.

Although the government has approved raising of the limit from the current $25 billion, the RBI has been tasked with announcing the details.

"We will wait for suitable market conditions including possibly greater certainty about Federal Reserve actions and appropriate liquidity conditions in Indian markets before making a public announcement," Rajan said during a media interaction after releasing the policy.

Bonds extended their losses in the afternoon after Rajan, in a conference call with analysts, indicated he was open to draining more liquidity via bond sales in open market operations.

India's central bank kept its policy rate on hold at 7.25 percent on Tuesday, as widely expected, while leaving the door open to ease further, for a fourth time this year, depending on the inflation outlook and other factors.

"On balance, the RBI's tone certainly seems less hawkish than in June but not as outright dovish as some in the markets expected," ANZ Research said in a report.

The 10-year benchmark 2025 bond yield rose 3 basis points to 7.84 percent from its previous close after hitting an intraday low of 7.77 percent, the lowest in nearly a month.

Analysts broadly see scope for an additional rate cut towards the end of the year, once the inflation trend becomes clearer and markets get more clarity on any U.S. rate hikes.

(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)