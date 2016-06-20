* Rupee ends at 67.31/dlr vs 67.08/67.09 close
* Rupee hits weakest in almost a month; RBI intervenes
* 10-yr bond yield ends down 1 bp to 7.49 pct
* NSE share index ends up 0.8 pct
By Neha Dasgupta and Suvashree Choudhury
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, June 20 India's rupee fell to
a near one-month low on Monday after central bank governor
Raghuram Rajan, whose reforms have been credited for much of the
economy's success in recent years, announced he would quit when
his term ends in September.
Stocks staged a smart recovery to end higher after the
government announced sweeping reforms to rules on foreign direct
investment, including opening up of its key defence and aviation
sectors.
The benchmark BSE index ended up 0.9 percent while
the broader NSE index closed 0.84 percent higher.
Even as the currency partially recovered losses, investors
warn Rajan's replacement, who has yet to be named, will need to
be seen as credible and somebody who can defend the central
bank's autonomy at a critical juncture.
A deeper selloff in the currency was also likely averted by
central bank intervention with the Reserve Bank of India seen
selling dollars via state-owned lenders to curb the fall in the
rupee soon after the open of trading, traders said.
The rupee ended down 0.3 percent at 67.31 to the
dollar, having hit 67.70 to the dollar earlier in the session,
its weakest level since May 24.
"Markets generally have come become more resilient to
outflows to negative news given the improvement in
fundamentals," said Mitul Kotecha, head of FX and rates strategy
for Barclays in Singapore.
"A lot depends on who Rajan's successor is, and on prospects
of policy continuity. We will wait to see these factors."
The negative market response to the news was also mitigated
somewhat by a wider Asian rally as fears that Britain would
leave the European Union abated on Monday. India's NSE share
index even gained 0.4 percent.
Analysts say the new governor would need to be a deft
manager of currency markets, as India is bracing for about $20
billion in outflows starting in September as dollar-term
deposits raised from citizens abroad during a currency crisis in
2013 mature.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday sought to reassure
investors about the ministry's selection process for a new
governor and the government's commitment to the monetary policy
reforms undertaken by Rajan.
"I am confident whoever is his successor will be a good
person. The government will take a decision after deliberating
all factors," Jaitley told Zee News TV network.
"The country's economy is driven by strong fundamental
factors. Essentially, Rajan's contribution was good. I strongly
feel that the economy will be on the right track considering the
environment."
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 1
basis point at 7.49 percent, after earlier touching as much as
7.55 percent, its highest since mid-March.
INDIA'S FUNDAMENTALS
Though analysts had speculated Rajan might not pursue a
second term, few had foreseen an announcement would come in the
form of a letter to staff.
Rajan, a former International Monetary Fund chief economist,
has been popular with foreign investors due to his efforts to
tackle inflation and rescue India from its worst financial
crisis in more than two decades when he took the role in 2013.
He also helped build foreign exchange reserves to a record
high and implemented major market reforms including re-launching
bond futures, while pushing to clean up the debt-laden banking
sector.
Beyond his departure, India still retains significant appeal
for investors and is seen better-positioned than other emerging
markets to ride out volatility should Britain vote to leave the
EU.
Meanwhile, investors are also hopeful Prime Minister
Narendra Modi's government can deliver promised reforms such as
a nationwide goods and services tax.
Foreign investors have been net buyers of Indian shares
since the start of March and have bought a net $2.8 billion so
far this year, but sold a net $1.4 billion in debt.
"From a rating perspective, policies are more important than
personalities," Fitch Ratings said on Monday, lauding progress
in dealing with high inflation and weak bank balance sheets.
"Such institutionalisation implies support for these
policies beyond the governor, also among government officials
and broader within the RBI."
(Additional reporting by Swati Bhat in MUMBAI and Nichola
Saminather and Jeong-woo Cheon in SINGAPORE and Umesh Desai in
HONG KONG; Writing by Rafael Nam; Editing by Shri Navaratnam,
Sam Holmes and Nick Macfie)