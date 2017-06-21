* Cbank panel urges caution on inflation, seeks more data
* Says inflation has eased, seeks more signs it will sustain
* But one non-RBI member votes for 50 bps rate cut
* RBI voted 5-1 to hold rates at June 6-7 meeting
By Suvashree Choudhury
MUMBAI, June 21 The Reserve Bank of India's
monetary policy committee wants more evidence that inflation has
sustainably fallen below its target before deciding whether to
lower interest rates, minutes from its last meeting showed on
Wednesday.
The RBI voted 5-1 to keep the repo rate at 6.25
percent earlier this month, but issued a slightly less hawkish
statement after consumer inflation eased to 2.99
percent in April, below its 4 percent target.
Ravindra H. Dholakia, a professor who is one of three
non-RBI members, was the lone dissenter, voting to lower the
repo rate by 50 basis points by strongly arguing that inflation
had eased enough to justify a rate cut.
The vote marked the first non-unanimous decision in the five
meetings since the MPC was formed last September.
However, the rest of the panel, including Governor Urjit
Patel, wanted more evidence that inflation would ease, while
expressing concern that prices would accelerate later this year.
"Considering the high uncertainty clouding the near-term
inflation outlook, there is a need to avoid premature policy
action at this stage," Patel said, according to the minutes.
"There is also a need to be alert to elements that may have
a significant influence on the inflation outcome over the
medium-term."
The RBI's caution contrasts with the views of some investors
and government officials, who want monetary stimulus to boost an
economy that grew a slower-than-expected 6.1 percent in
January-March.
Such calls were given further impetus as data after the
RBI's June 6-7 meeting showed inflation easing further to 2.18
percent in May, the lowest in at least five years.
That would place it at the lower end of the RBI's projection
of 2 to 3.5 percent in April to September. India will post one
more inflation data next month before the next policy meeting on
Aug. 1-2.
MPC members acknowledged positive factors such as easing
crude and commodity prices, but reiterated concerns on risks
such as elevated inflation expectations and core inflation, in
line with its June statement.
Scheduled government pay hikes, increases in minimum
purchase prices for agricultural products and higher spending
because of loan waivers to distressed farmers were other risks
to inflation cited by MPC members.
The RBI in June projected inflation could accelerate to 3.5
percent to 4.5 percent in October-March, potentially above its 4
percent target.
However, Dholakia, known for his dovish views, dissented
strongly, arguing inflation would continue to ease because of
factors such as good rainfalls, and wanted to focus on boosting
employment and reducing poverty.
"Becoming too overcautious under such circumstances is
against the principle of prudence," Dholakia said.
"I, therefore, strongly plead to the MPC to effect a 50
basis points cut in the policy rate without losing any time."
