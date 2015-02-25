MUMBAI Feb 25 Three members of a seven-person
committee advising India's central bank on monetary policy
recommended a cut in interest rates at its policy review earlier
this month, with one suggesting easing by 75 basis points,
according to a summary of the recommendations released on
Wednesday.
The minutes showed that two members had suggested the
Reserve Bank of India ease the key repo rate by 25
bps because of easing consumer inflation.
But one member said the RBI needed to cut rates by
three-quarters of a percentage point at one stroke, saying "the
economy is stagnating and is in urgent need of a monetary policy
push," the minutes showed.
External members work strictly in an advisory role and their
recommendations are not binding.
A rate cut of that magnitude would have been the biggest
since the RBI eased monetary policy by 100 bps in a single
instance in December 2008, in the midst of the global financial
crisis.
The RBI instead decided to leave interest rates on hold at
its policy review on Feb. 3, after unexpectedly cutting the repo
rate by 25 basis points to 7.75 percent in mid-January.
(Reporting by Rafael Nam; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)