MUMBAI, April 29 The technical advisory
committee of the Reserve Bank of India was split on whether the
central bank should have cut interest rates at its April 7
policy review, with three members recommending no action,
according to minutes released on Wednesday.
The RBI held interest rates steady at that review after
cutting them by a quarter percentage point in January and in
March, outside of scheduled policy reviews.
Ahead of the April 7 review, four members had recommended
the RBI cut interest rates again, with two members suggesting
easing by 50 basis points because of slowing economic growth.
The other two recommended a quarter percentage point rate cut.
However, three members of the committee recommended the RBI
take no action and wait for its previous rate cuts to feed
through into the economy and for more clarity on inflation,
suggesting waiting until August once the impact from the monsoon
is known.
The technical advisory committee has no voting powers on
rate decisions and its recommendations are merely meant to guide
the central bank governor in taking decisions.
