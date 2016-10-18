* All six members drew comfort from soft food prices, good
monsoon
* MPC member Ghate express concern over persistent core
inflation
* RBI's Patra: need to guard against inflation risk in
Jan-March
* All agree on achieving March-end 5 percent inflation
target
* MPC minutes silent on inflation, interest rates guidance
(Adds details from minutes of MPC meeting, background)
By Suvashree Choudhury
MUMBAI, Oct 18 The minutes of the Indian central
bank's maiden monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting, released
on Tuesday, showed that broad concerns over economic growth and
relief from the pullback in inflation spurred the bank's recent
rate cut decision.
The minutes from the 2-day meeting on October 3-4, which saw
all six MPC members voting for a quarter point rate cut to 6.25
percent also revealed all members expecting inflation to be in
line with Reserve Bank of India's March-end target of 5 percent.
India's consumer price index inflation cooled
to a 13-month low in September to 4.31 percent, on the back of a
moderation in food prices. The pullback in inflation has raised
hopes of another rate cut in the next policy review in December.
All the members agreed on the need to boost growth at the
current juncture with excess capacity in the economy and
softening food prices unlikely to pose much risk to inflation.
The Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy committee has
three members from the central bank and three external members
appointed by the government with the governor having a tie-break
vote. This was the first time the rate decision was taken by the
MPC, where in the past the governor of the central bank was the
sole arbiter.
However, the minutes made no mention of yearly inflation
targets beyond March 2017 and laid down the broad 2-6 percent
band over the next five years. The minutes also did not give
much insight on the MPC's monetary policy stance beyond March
2017.
FAST-GROWING ECONOMY
The minutes reiterated the surprise change in RBI's stance
from a neutral tone to a more accommodative one which had
prompted analysts to bring forward their expectations of rate
cuts with most estimating another quarter point cut by
March-end, according to a Reuters poll.
While governor Urjit Patel was brief in his views and
expressed confidence in achieving the RBI's March-end inflation
target, Executive Director M D Patra highlighted the need to
remain vigilant once inflation starts moving up in the
January-March quarter.
The MPC has been given a mandate of "maintaining price
stability," but it must do so "while keeping in mind the
objective of growth," according to the amended RBI Act.
External member Chetan Ghate, a professor at the Indian
Statistical Institute who has also worked closely with RBI in an
advisory capacity expressed his concern on a persistent core
inflation which has been hovering around 4.5 percent for several
months.
However, the other two external members - Pami Dua, a
director at the Delhi School of Economics and Ravindra Dholakia,
a professor at the Indian Institute of Management in Ahmedabad
as well as RBI Deputy Governor in charge of monetary policy R
Gandhi did not express much concern over inflation and gave
greater focus to the need to boost growth.
Indian growth slowed to 7.3 percent in April-June annually
and slower than the central bank's projection of 7.6 percent,
though that still places India among the world's fastest-growing
economies.
(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Euan Rocha)