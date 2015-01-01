MUMBAI Jan 1 India's central bank on Thursday
cautioned investors against multi-level marketing firms that
promise high returns and run on hefty member susbscription fees,
warning such offers could result in direct financial losses.
Multilevel marketing structures work on the principle of
enrolling more members and a part of the subscription amount is
distributed among members at the top of the marketing pyramid.
"Any break in the chain leads to the collapse of the
pyramid, and the members lower down in the pyramid are the ones
that are affected the most," the Reserve Bank of India said in a
circular on Thursday.
The central bank also said accepting money under such
structures was a cognizable offence under the Prize Chit and
Money Circulation (Banning) Act of 1978.
(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Dipika Lalwani;
Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)