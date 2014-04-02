BRIEF-Fong Chien Construction says no dividend for 2016
March 20 Fong Chien Construction Co Ltd : * Says no dividend for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/8hnX6D Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
MUMBAI, April 2 India's money supply rose 13.5 percent year-on-year in fortnight ended March 21, compared with 13.8 percent a year earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday.
Money supply was 95.13 trillion rupees ($1.59 trillion) as on March 21, compared with 94.55 trillion rupees on March 7, the central bank data showed.
Reserve money rose an annualised 9.5 percent in the week to March 28, higher than 8.5 percent a year earlier, the RBI said.
Currency in circulation grew 9.1 percent year-on-year in the week to March 28, lower than 11.5 percent a year earlier. ($1 = 59.7225 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anand Basu)
March 20 Fong Chien Construction Co Ltd : * Says no dividend for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/8hnX6D Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
By Sandhya Sampath March 20 Indonesian and Philippine shares fell on Monday as investors chose to book profit after recent gains, while Malaysia hit its highest in nearly 22 months on the back of gains in telecom stocks. The Jakarta Composite Index closed 0.1 percent lower following last week's record-setting spree with consumer and energy stocks leading the decline. "I think it's just a bit of profit-taking," said Harry Su, an analyst with Bahana Securities in Indone
March 20 Huaan Securities Co Ltd : * Says it will scrap plan to sell Anhui brokerage unit Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/YFwYDr Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)