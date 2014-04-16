MUMBAI, April 16 India's money supply
rose 13.6 percent year-on-year in the fortnight
ended April 4, compared with 12.9 percent a year earlier, the
Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday.
Money supply was 97.08 trillion rupees ($1.61 trillion) as
on April 4, compared with 95.13 trillion rupees on March 21, the
central bank data showed.
Reserve money rose an annualised 8.7 percent in the week to
April 11, lower than 9 percent a year earlier, the RBI said.
Currency in circulation grew 9 percent year-on-year in the
week to April 11, lower than 10.7 percent a year earlier.
($1 = 60.2400 Indian Rupees)
(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)