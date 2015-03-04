NEW DELHI, March 4 It is premature to say
whether the governor of the Reserve Bank of India would have a
veto on a proposed monetary policy committee that would be set
up to reinforce a shift to inflation targeting, the finance
ministry said on Wednesday.
"We have not begun detailed discussions on the exact nature
of the monetary policy committee," Chief Economic Adviser Arvind
Subramanian told reporters after the RBI cut interest rates
earlier.
