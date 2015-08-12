BRIEF-Daiwa Securities Group will establish an investment fund with government & private enterprises in China - Nikkei
* Daiwa Securities Group will establish an investment fund with government and private enterprises in China - Nikkei
Aug 12 Indian banks borrowed 2 billion rupees ($30.94 million) from the central bank's marginal standing facility (MSF) window on Aug. 11, the Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday. The banks borrowed 1.52 billion rupees on Aug. 10. ------------------------------------------- BANKS' BORROWING FROM RBI UNDER MSF ------------------------------------------- DATE AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES) RATE ------------------------------------------- 11/08 2.00 8.25 10/08 1.52 8.25 08/08 -- 8.25 07/08 4.75 8.25 06/08 -- 8.25 05/08 5.65 8.25 04/08 0.45 8.25 03/08 1.80 8.25 01/08 -- 8.25 31/07 0.25 8.25 30/07 -- 8.25 29/07 0.25 8.25 28/07 0.10 8.25 27/07 4.85 8.25 25/07 -- 8.25 24/07 0.45 8.25 23/07 -- 8.25 22/07 -- 8.25 21/07 0.15 8.25 20/07 -- 8.25 17/07 0.75 8.25 16/07 0.25 8.25 15/07 0.10 8.25 14/07 -- 8.25 13/07 -- 8.25 10/07 2.60 8.25 09/07 1.20 8.25 08/07 0.35 8.25 07/07 -- 8.25 06/07 8.25 8.25 04/07 -- 8.25 03/07 0.20 8.25 02/07 15.40 8.25 01/07 2.80 8.25 30/06 39.00 8.25 29/06 0.60 8.25 27/06 -- 8.25 26/06 -- 8.25 25/06 7.00 8.25 24/06 -- 8.25 23/06 -- 8.25 22/06 3.00 8.25 19/06 0.45 8.25 18/06 1.28 8.25 17/06 -- 8.25 16/06 1.50 8.25 15/06 1.00 8.25 13/06 -- 8.25 12/06 8.00 8.25 11/06 - 8.25 10/06 1.30 8.25 09/06 0.10 8.25 08/06 49.65 8.25 06/06 7.05 8.25 05/06 7.05 8.25 04/06 5.07 8.25 03/06 -- 8.25 02/06 3.00 8.25 01/06 9.00 8.50 ------------------------------------------- * Source text: (bit.ly/1KgXJEy) ($1 = 64.6500 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Daiwa Securities Group will establish an investment fund with government and private enterprises in China - Nikkei
* Says had to merge with Regency Alliance Insurance Company Limited Ghana
WASHINGTON, March 22 The head of the U.S. House Freedom Caucus on Wednesday said there were still not enough votes to pass the Republican healthcare plan, but that he remained hopeful for potential changes to the bill following a meeting at the White House.