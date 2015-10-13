Oct 13 Indian banks borrowed 600 million rupees
($9.25 million) from the central bank's marginal standing
facility (MSF) window on Oct. 12, the Reserve Bank of India said
on Tuesday.
The banks borrowed 4 billion rupees from the central bank's
MSF window on Oct. 9.
-------------------------------------------
BANKS' BORROWING FROM RBI UNDER MSF
-------------------------------------------
DATE AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES) RATE
-------------------------------------------
12/10 0.60 7.75
09/10 4.00 7.75
08/10 5.52 7.75
07/10 2.50 7.75
06/10 2.50 7.75
05/10 3.35 7.75
03/10 -- 7.75
01/10 24.60 7.75
30/09 4.05 7.75
29/09 11.00 7.75
28/09 54.15 8.25
25/09 3.95 8.25
24/09 3.25 8.25
23/09 0.80 8.25
22/09 4.85 8.25
21/09 0.75 8.25
19/09 -- 8.25
18/09 81.80 8.25
17/09 10.53 8.25
16/09 9.39 8.25
15/09 4.00 8.25
14/09 0.80 8.25
11/09 19.33 8.25
10/09 -- 8.25
09/09 0.30 8.25
08/09 15.65 8.25
07/09 2.29 8.25
05/09 40.09 8.25
04/09 18.05 8.25
03/09 0.10 8.25
02/09 6.35 8.25
01/09 -- 8.25
31/08 13.50 8.25
29/08 -- 8.25
28/08 2.00 8.25
27/08 2.25 8.25
26/08 9.90 8.25
25/08 -- 8.25
24/08 47.11 8.25
22/08 7.50 8.25
21/08 12.45 8.25
20/08 -- 8.25
19/08 2.50 8.25
18/08 6.75 8.25
17/08 0.30 8.25
14/08 -- 8.25
13/08 6.10 8.25
12/08 0.30 8.25
11/08 2.00 8.25
10/08 1.52 8.25
08/08 -- 8.25
07/08 4.75 8.25
06/08 -- 8.25
05/08 5.65 8.25
04/08 0.45 8.25
03/08 1.80 8.25
01/08 -- 8.25
-------------------------------------------
* Source text: (bit.ly/1jtK330)
($1 = 64.8800 Indian rupees)
(Bengaluru newsroom)